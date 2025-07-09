Texas Floods: Local pastor offers support for grieving families

After Texas floods, local Pastor Connor Bales urges compassion, prayer, and support for those afflicted.

By: Christian Hans

-

After intense flooding brought devastation to parts of Texas Hill Country, many people are finding themselves struggling to get through times of trouble.

While many are finding ways to mourn their loved ones, News 9 spoke with Quail Springs Baptist Church Pastor Connor Bales for advice on having a conversation with someone who is struggling.

RELATED: Task Force 1 crews share update from Texas flood zone

Q: How do we help someone when trouble doesn't discriminate?

A: It's the reality of living life in a world that's broken, and suffering is the great commonality that all people endure. It's something no one is able to escape, and really, there are no words. As you start watching what was unfolding on the Fourth of July, and then you hear that there are children, it's like you almost can't even comprehend what's happening.

Q: I can't imagine what these parents must be feeling, those who have lost loved ones, and just the nature of this particular tragedy.

A: I think that's kind of how we all feel, like you just cannot imagine what they're going through. I thought it was interesting what Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs owner, put on Instagram, and I thought it kind of captured the moment for so many people. They actually lost a family member, a cousin, but she said on Instagram, "How do you trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing, and all powerful, but allow such terrible things to happen, even to children?" She goes on to say that's a sacred and tender question, and one the Bible does not shy away from. That scripture is filled with the cries of those whose hearts have been shattered.

MORE: How a Moore man’s experience with a natural disaster drives him to help Texas flood victims

Q: What does the Bible talk about when it in times of trouble?

A: The Bible tells us a few things. One is that it doesn't shy away, as Tavia rightly said about the reality of suffering, and no one is able to escape. It also reminds us that God is near to us in the midst of our suffering, difficulty, hardship and pain, and so one of the things we know is that these kinds of circumstances are bad and there's no other way to describe them. But God is good, and he works good in the midst of what's bad because he is, in fact, good to us. The evidence of his goodness is his nearness, even in the midst of what is unimaginable tragedy.

Q: What do you do when your mind starts thinking about things that you can't trust?

A: I heard it said once by a father, who had lost a child unexpectedly, that we should not trade what we don't know for what we do know.

Q: What do you mean by that?

A: When it comes to tragic loss of life like this flooding in Texas and even what we're seeing in other parts of the country, there's so much that's unknown. Why would this happen? Now, where they're not able to be more preservation of life, and these families and the unimaginable tragedy that accompanies that, there is so much that's unexplained. What is known is that the Bible tells us God is near to the brokenhearted. The Bible says he is an ever-present help in our time of trouble, and the Bible tells us that God is able to work good in the midst of what would otherwise only be understood is is bad. I believe that's the nature of God's grace is He works good in what is bad, but that doesn't mean we have to call what's bad, good. There's no other way to describe this tragedy other than exactly that. I don't think it's fair to those who are suffering, and I don't think it's honest for us to call this loss of life and all the tragic nature of this particular disaster anything other than that. It's terrible.

Q: What's the takeaway for us? What can we do here at home today for the folks who have lost so much?

A: As men and women of faith as Christians, we should pray, and the Bible tells us. With us, the God hears the prayers of his people, and so we should pray. It also tells us in the Book of Romans that we should weep with those who weep, and so it is rational and logical, and the right thing to do for our hearts to be tender toward those whose hearts are shattered. I think we get involved and we act as the hands and feet of God, and we engage, and there are ways for us to do that right here in Oklahoma. Our local authorities are sending first responders we can serve and support those through this particular station. You are able to give and donate and participate and get behind that, and so I think that is the expectation for those of us who are men and women of faith who want to figure out a way to get involved.

SEE ALSO: How Oklahomans can donate to Texas flooding relief