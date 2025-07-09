ESPN SportsCenter coming to Riversport OKC

ESPN SportsCenter's 50 States in 50 Days makes a stop right here in Oklahoma City. See when they'll be on the air.

By: Christian Hans

-

ESPN SportsCenter will be broadcasting live at Riversport OKC this weekend.

The network says the broadcast will be part of the SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days summer series, celebrating the spirit of sports across America.

Riversport OKC officials say their whitewater rafting, kayaking, surfing, adventure courses and rowing will be highlighted on the show.

ESPN will be there at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

What is OKC Riversport?

Riversport OKC is an outdoor adventure and recreation facility located southeast of Bricktown, along the Oklahoma River.

Riversport offers a variety of water-based activities, including whitewater rafting, kayaking, surfing, and an adventure course.

The facility is also the home of the OKC National High Performance Center, which is where Olympic and Paralympic athletes come to train before heading to compete in the Olympic Games.

Additionally, Riversport is set to host multiple Olympic events for the 2028 Olympic Games, which are being held in Los Angeles.

---

