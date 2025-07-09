ESPN SportsCenter coming to Riversport OKC

Wednesday, July 9th 2025, 11:03 am
ESPN SportsCenter will be broadcasting live at Riversport OKC this weekend.
The network says the broadcast will be part of the SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days summer series, celebrating the spirit of sports across America.
Riversport OKC officials say their whitewater rafting, kayaking, surfing, adventure courses and rowing will be highlighted on the show.
ESPN will be there at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Riversport OKC is an outdoor adventure and recreation facility located southeast of Bricktown, along the Oklahoma River.
Riversport offers a variety of water-based activities, including whitewater rafting, kayaking, surfing, and an adventure course.
The facility is also the home of the OKC National High Performance Center, which is where Olympic and Paralympic athletes come to train before heading to compete in the Olympic Games.
Additionally, Riversport is set to host multiple Olympic events for the 2028 Olympic Games, which are being held in Los Angeles.
RELATED: OKC will officially host canoe slalom, softball events for 2028 Olympics
---
OKC Proposes $3.6 Million Transfer For Riversport Improvements Ahead Of 2028 Olympics
Oklahoma City to award medals in 7 events for 2028 Olympics
July 9th, 2025
July 9th, 2025
July 9th, 2025
July 9th, 2025