Support Kerr County Flood Relief by dining at Bubba's 33 in Oklahoma City. Here is how you can donate.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Bubba's 33 is inviting residents in Oklahoma and Texas to come eat at one of its locations to help raise money for the Kerr County Flood Relief.

The restaurant says all of its locations in both Texas and Oklahoma will donate the entire day's profits on Wednesday to the relief fund.

Bubba's 33 in Oklahoma City is located at 6212 SW 3rd St.

You can donate directly to Kerr County Flood Relief here.

