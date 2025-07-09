Kasey Alert issued for 47-year-old woman, possibly in Newalla

A Kasey Alert has been issued for a missing 47-year-old woman.

Wednesday, July 9th 2025, 9:19 am

By: Christian Hans


NEWALLA, Okla. -

A Kasey Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen on Sunday, according to police.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Kasey Alert for 47-year-old Joyce L. Cooper was activated on behalf of the Harrah Police Department.

OHP says Cooper was last seen wearing a grey tank top and has multiple tattoos.

Cooper is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Cooper could possibly be in the Newalla area, according to OHP.

OHP also says Cooper has a medical condition that results in seizures, sometimes multiple times a day.
