Kasey Alert issued for 47-year-old woman, possibly in Newalla

Wednesday, July 9th 2025, 9:19 am
A Kasey Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen on Sunday, according to police.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Kasey Alert for 47-year-old Joyce L. Cooper was activated on behalf of the Harrah Police Department.
OHP says Cooper was last seen wearing a grey tank top and has multiple tattoos.
Cooper is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 pounds.
Cooper could possibly be in the Newalla area, according to OHP.
OHP also says Cooper has a medical condition that results in seizures, sometimes multiple times a day.
June 3rd, 2025
June 2nd, 2025
July 9th, 2025