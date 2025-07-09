Oklahoma Task Force 1 completes day three of search efforts as Texas flooding begins to recede

Oklahoma Task Force 1 aids in Texas flood rescue efforts, finding two missing persons and making swift water rescues. Behind the scenes with OKC, Yukon, and Norman firefighters.

By: Jordan Fremstad

Oklahoma Task Force 1 completed day 3 of search and rescue efforts from historic flooding in Texas. Oklahoma sent two teams to help from Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The OKC team arrived Sunday, and officials said they're still actively involved in key missions across the state. They have six firefighters on the team from OKC, Yukon, and Norman.

So far, they've helped find a missing person and saved another in a swift water rescue call. OKCFD Capt. Scott Douglas said his team’s swift water technicians train year-round during the summer and winter months. The training pushes members to their limits and simulates the dangerous reality of floodwater.

"Typically, in the weeklong class, we have eight or ten injuries. Some of these are severe. We have broken bones, and we've had broken ankles and all kinds of injuries,” Douglas said. “We want to try to simulate that water as much as possible so when that call comes in, we're prepared for it.”

OKTF1 also has two human remains detection K-9s (Truman and Seven) deployed to help. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the team said the water levels had started to recede.