'Anti-government militia' says it’s targeting Oklahoma weather radars

An “anti-government militia” called ‘Veterans on Patrol’ told News 9 on Tuesday that it is “targeting” Oklahoma weather radars, days after an individual vandalized News 9’s weather radar.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

An “anti-government militia” called ‘Veterans on Patrol’ told News 9 on Tuesday that it is “targeting” Oklahoma weather radars, days after an individual vandalized News 9’s weather radar.

>>Suspect in News 9 radar vandalism arrested by Oklahoma City Police

The group, which the Southern Poverty Law Center called an “anti-government militia,” shared with News 9 that they believe weather radars control the weather.

In an interview, News 9 asked Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer, the founder of Veterans On Patrol:

"Is it true that Veterans On Patrol [is] targeting Oklahoma Weather Radars?"

"Absolutely," Meyers responded.

News 9 confirmed that a sign posted near an Oklahoma weather radar warns that Doppler radars are being targeted.

Meyer noted that he posted the sign, adding that he believes the government is modifying the weather.

"They can embed their technology and civilian infrastructure in every home and every household utilizing the phones and their network towers to not only control the weather, modify the weather, but they can [target] individuals,” Meyer stated.

News 9’s Chief Meteorologist David Payne said that’s not what weather radars do at all.

“We have one of the most powerful live radars in Oklahoma, and one of the most powerful live radars in the country, but we cannot do any weather modification at all,” he explained.

When it's sabotaged, “We cannot track severe weather. We cannot track tornadoes, and it basically becomes instantly obsolete," Payne said.

Meyer argued that the U.S. Military is also behind weather modification.

"When the military plays God with the weather, they're mocking our Heavenly Father by calling one of his most favorite instruments a 'weather weapon.'"

Payne added that he wishes it were that easy.

“I wish we could turn it on and say, 'oh, let's make that tornado go away,' but our weather radar and all of the weather radars in the U.S. are built strictly to inform and warn the public, and to keep the public safe -- and that's exactly why we have our live radar."

“Is Veterans On Patrol responsible for News 9’s weather radar going down?”

“Veterans On Patrol is responsible for a lot more than that,” Meyer retorted.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Services released a statement to News 9 on the matter:

“Fusion centers play a crucial role in monitoring and mitigating threats to critical infrastructure by serving as focal points for information sharing and analysis. OCTIC (Oklahoma Counter Terrorism Intelligence Center) actively monitors all threats to critical infrastructure in Oklahoma. If you see suspicious activity near critical infrastructures, it’s important to report it via the free ProtectOk app. If you witness vandalism taking place, call 911 immediately.”