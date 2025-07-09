Oklahoma State parks close Lookout Kitchen over contract, payment issues

State suspends operations of 'The Lookout Kitchen' in six Oklahoma national parks over contract failures.

By: Sylvia Corkill, Matt McCabe

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced the closure of ‘The Lookout Kitchen’, a restaurant located in six Oklahoma national parks.

In a public statement Tuesday, the department cited the restaurant's “repeated failures to make outstanding payments and fulfill other contractual obligations to the State.”

Statement from the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department

Earlier this morning, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) suspended the Lookout Kitchen’s (Lookout) operation of the state park restaurants. OTRD took this action in response to Lookout’s repeated failures to make outstanding payments and fulfill other contractual obligations to the State. Accordingly, the state park restaurants will be closed until further notice.

OTRD has made every effort to accommodate Lookout over the course of the parties’ contractual relationship. On May 16, 2025, OTRD sent a formal notice to counsel for Lookout regarding its noncompliance and requested that these deficiencies be cured no later than July 7, 2025. Lookout failed to fully comply with this request.

OTRD always strives to create positive experiences for state park visitors. We are actively working to minimize the disruption to park operations and provide alternative food service options like “grab & go” sandwiches, snacks, and drinks. OTRD is also exploring opportunities for food trucks to be in service at impacted parks. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

We apologize for any inconvenience as we work to remedy this situation.

Statement to social media JP Wilson, Owner of Lookout Kitchen

JP Wilson, owner of Lookout Kitchen, responded to the state’s claims in a post to social media, maintaining they have fully complied with the state. In a statement he said:

We are greatly disappointed by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department's (OTRD) decision to suspend The Lookout Kitchen's operations and the characterization of recent events in their public statement.

The Lookout Kitchen fully complied with OTRD's request made in their May 16 correspondence by providing all requested documentation. Additionally, OTRD had already received a major partial payment toward the amount they claimed was owed. Out of good faith and a desire to resolve the matter, The Lookout Kitchen even offered to pay the remaining balance in full as recently as yesterday. However, OTRD declined to accept that payment and gave no assurance that doing so would result in our continued operations.

We remain open to working collaboratively with OTRD and are hopeful that they will finally agree to a meeting — one they have been promising since November — to address these issues directly and in good faith.

Our commitment to serving Oklahoma's state parks, their visitors, and local communities remains unchanged. We hope for a swift resolution that allows us to continue doing so

Lookout Kitchen catering services are unaffected — we're still booking and fulfilling all events as scheduled.





In May, in a letter addressed to an attorney representing Lookout Kitchen, legal counsel for Oklahoma's tourism department outlined several failures to comply with state requirements, including $254,943 owed to the state.

Oklahoma's Chair of the House Tourism Committee, Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, said this issue is distinctly different than when the tourism department ended its state parks restaurant contract with Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen.

"This is Representative Townley telling you her opinion, strictly her opinion: I feel like we probably should take a little bit less as a state," she said, referring to the contract to operate the restaurants. "I feel like the legislature could probably fund tourism and our advertising, our maintenance — the things that we need to do as a state, to fund our third largest income producer in the state. Are there certain things that we can do to get our return on investment as a state, other than try to take it from those who are trying to bring in customers, who are trying to make our customer service experience best for our customers? I just think we need to find that income from a different place."

While Townley is not involved in the ongoing negotiations between the tourism department and Lookout Kitchen, she said it is her understanding there was not any "malicious intent."

"We are going to move forward in an expeditious manner, and we are going to get those restaurants filled back up," she said. "It's going to happen."

As of Tuesday evening, negotiations were still ongoing.

JP Wilson statement to News 9

In a statement to News 9, Wilson said,

“We are currently in active negotiations with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) regarding the reopening of our restaurant facilities.

The Lookout Kitchen remains committed to our mission of serving quality meals and warm hospitality to the guests and visitors of Oklahoma State Parks. We are eager and optimistic about reaching an agreement that allows us to resume operations and continue being a proud part of the park experience.

We appreciate the community’s continued support.”





Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department statement to News 9

Lee Benson, Chief Communication and Marketing Officer, said to News 9,

"Executive Director Zearley and staff are working with the Lookout Kitchen as the restaurant seeks to obtain contractual compliance.

In the meantime, OTRD is focused on minimizing disruptions to park operations and supplying alternative food service options for park guests.”