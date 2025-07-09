What to know about the status of the AWACS/Wedgetail Combat-Command Platform

The Combat-Command platform that so many Oklahomans associate with Tinker Air Force Base is under assault. But Oklahoma's congressional delegation is putting up a fight.

By: Alex Cameron

-

The Combat-Command platform that so many Oklahomans associate with Tinker Air Force Base is under assault. But Oklahoma's congressional delegation is putting up a fight.

First E-3 Sentry Delivered to Tinker in 1977

Boeing delivered the first E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft to the 552nd Airborne Warning and Control Wing (now the 552nd Air Control Wing) at Tinker Air Force Base in March 1977. In total, the USAF acquired 34 E-3 Sentries, the last one delivered in June 1984.

E-3 Sentries Key to Desert Shield Success

E-3 Sentry aircraft played a significant role in the success of Operation Desert Shield, monitoring Iraqi forces and flying more than 350 missions. E-3 controllers reportedly assisted in 38 of the 41 air-to-air kills recorded during the conflict.

E-7 Wedgetail Chosen to Replace E-3 Fleet

In April 2022, the U.S. Air Force announced that Boeing's E-7 Wedgetail would replace the aging E-3 Sentry fleet. The Wedgetail's operational history dates to 2010, when Australia formally accepted two of the aircraft. It is also used by the militaries of the United Kingdom, Turkey and South Korea.

Air Force, Boeing Reach $2.6B Deal for First E-7s

In August 2024, the Air Force and Boeing announced a deal for the first two E-7s, at a cost of $2.6 billion. The agreement called for Boeing to develop and build a pair of rapid prototype radar planes, with the expectation they would be delivered in FY 2028

Trump Administration Cancels E-7 Program

In June 2025, the Trump administration announced it was cancelling the E-7 procurement due to concerns that the aircraft would be vulnerable in future conflicts. During an appearance before Congress, under questioning from Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole (R-OK4), Defense Secretary Hegseth said the E-7 was an example of "systems and platforms that are not survivable in the modern battlefield, or they don’t give us an advantage in a future fight." In an interview on July 2, Rep. Cole said he had heard from numerous experts on the E-7 Wedgetail and "the reality is, they think we need the capability and that it's absolutely indispensable to maintaining air dominance, particularly in the Western Pacific. Our adversaries are not retiring theirs...So I think, until I'm convinced that it's a mistake, we're going to continue to fund and fight for the E-7." In fact, the House Appropriation Committee's version of the NDAA does include an additional $600 million to continue developing prototypes for the E-7 Wedgetail.