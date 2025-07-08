Jalen Williams details championship playoff run with torn wrist ligament in candid YouTube reveal

Jalen Williams went to YouTube for an update on his injured wrist, playing through a completely torn scapholunate ligament in his wrist during his team's championship playoff run.

By: Jeremie Poplin

On his personal YouTube channel, Jalen Williams revealed he tore his scapholunate ligament in his wrist on April 9th, during a game against the Suns This ligament is crucial for wrist mobility. He believes the tear was exacerbated by a pre-existing wrist sprain he had been managing throughout the majority of the season.

Via @jalenjdubwilliams

The Injury and Its Immediate Aftermath

The tear occurred during a jump ball with Devin Booker, where Williams felt a "paper ripping noise" and his hand immediately went "on fire." He finished the game, taking ibuprofen to manage the pain. The next day, his hand became severely swollen, and he couldn't flex it. An MRI confirmed the complete tear two days later, just as the season ended and the team had a short break.

Via @jalenjdubwilliams

Playing Through the Pain in the Playoffs

Despite the severe injury, Williams was told it was "doable" to play through, with Kobe Bryant cited as someone who had done so. He completely changed his jump shot to rely on fingertips and touch, avoiding full follow-throughs and minimizing wrist flexion. He received lidocaine shots before every playoff game to numb the pain, and sometimes between games to continue practicing his altered shot. He also received a cortisone shot to manage swelling. The medical team, including doctors and staff like Donny and Toby, were instrumental in helping him manage the injury with various taping methods and adjustments to his dribbling.

Challenges Throughout Each Series

Memphis Series: His hand managed relatively well due to frequent games allowing less stiffness. However, after Game 3, his wrist was in a bad spot, requiring another cortisone shot due to swelling that affected side-to-side movement. Denver Series: This was the most painful series. Playing more games caused the injury to progressively worsen. They had to adjust the timing of lidocaine shots, sometimes administering them just 10 minutes before the game, to ensure they lasted through critical moments. Another jump ball incident with Aaron Gordon aggravated the injury, leaving his hand "completely jacked up" from Game 4 until Game 7. Swelling was a persistent issue in this series. Minnesota & Indiana Series: Williams reported a good routine and tape for these series, with fewer "hiccups" or re-aggravations, allowing him to play effectively.

Personal Sacrifices and Mental Fortitude

Williams revealed he got 28 or 29 injections in his wrist throughout the playoffs, resulting in a visible callus. He kept the injury a secret from the media and opposing teams to prevent them from targeting his hand or using it as an excuse for his performance. He also felt that "everybody's hurt" in the playoffs, and he didn't want it to be a distraction. Often experienced sleepless nights due to intense pain once the lidocaine wore off, and had to wear a brace while sleeping. Everyday tasks like picking things up or shaking hands were difficult. The most frustrating aspect was the criticism he received for his shooting performance, knowing his dominant hand was compromised and he couldn't openly explain why. He recently had surgery and expects to be in a hard cast for a short period before beginning his recovery for next season.

Jalen Williams' account highlights the immense physical and mental toll of playing professional basketball, especially during the playoffs, and his dedication to his team's success despite a significant injury.