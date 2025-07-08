Oklahoma trio set for 2025 SEC Media Days July 16 in Atlanta

Oklahoma will be represented by QB John Mateer, DB Robert Spears-Jennings, and DL R Mason Thomas at the 2025 SEC Football Media Days on July 16 in Atlanta.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Southeastern Conference has announced its official student-athlete attendees for the 2025 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days, set for July 14–17 in Atlanta. Representing Oklahoma on July 16 will be junior quarterback John Mateer, senior defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings, and senior defensive lineman R Mason Thomas. Brent Venables is scheduled to speak at 1:45 from the podium on July 16th.

The event will be held at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park and The College Football Hall of Fame, with full coverage airing on SEC Network. This marks the third time since 2018 that Atlanta has hosted the SEC’s preseason media showcase.

John Mateer – Quarterback (Junior)

Background: Transferred from Washington State, where in 2024 he passed for 3,139 yards and 29 TDs, while rushing for 826 yards and 15 TDs—totaling a nation-leading 44 touchdowns





Robert Spears-Jennings – Defensive Back (Senior)

Background: A Broken Arrow, OK, native who earned district honors as a senior, playing WR and S. At OU, he played nine games in 2022, then logged 38 tackles in 2023. In 2024, he became a defensive cornerstone with 66 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries, and an INT





R Mason Thomas – Defensive End (Senior)

Background: Hailing from Fort Lauderdale’s Cardinal Gibbons HS, Thomas posted 19 sacks over his final two high school seasons. At OU, he contributed across three seasons, with 2024 alone bringing 12.5 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 recoveries







