Pancreatitis explained: what causes it, and when to seek emergency care

Pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas, can cause severe abdominal pain and may require emergency care. Here’s what to know.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas, a vital organ that produces digestive enzymes and insulin to regulate blood sugar. Dr. Anderson says the condition can be either acute or chronic and should never be ignored, especially when it comes to sudden, intense abdominal pain.

According to Dr. Anderson, symptoms typically include severe pain in the upper abdomen or mid-back, along with nausea, vomiting, and sometimes fever. Oftentimes, the pain is bad enough that patients go to the emergency room and end up being admitted to the hospital.”

The condition is often triggered by gallstones, which can block the pancreatic duct, preventing proper drainage. Other common causes include chronic alcohol use, high triglycerides, and certain medications.

Blood tests can confirm a diagnosis by detecting elevated levels of pancreatic enzymes, which include amylase and lipase. Treatment usually begins with fasting from solid foods and administering IV fluids to allow the pancreas to rest and heal. In more serious cases, surgical procedures may be needed to remove gallstones or address other complications.

Dr. Anderson emphasized that while many cases resolve without serious complications, pancreatitis can be dangerous if left untreated. Dr. Anderson says if the pain is severe, don’t wait to call your doctor or go to the emergency room.