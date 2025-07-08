Oklahomans have two weeks left to apply for FEMA Assistance from March Wildfires

The deadline for Oklahomans to apply for assistance from March wildfires and straight-line winds in Oklahoma is on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

By: Brandon Coons

-

Oklahomans affected by the deadly March wildfires and straight-line winds in our state have just two weeks left to apply for FEMA Assistance.

Homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties who were displaced or have property damage from the March 14-21, 2025, wildfires and straight-line winds have until Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to apply for assistance, according to FEMA officials. After the deadline, Oklahomans can still upload information and submit paperwork to their FEMA account.

FEMA officials say there are many types of assistance available for Oklahomans who need help covering costs for things like rental expenses, home repairs, vehicle damage, medical expenses, moving and storage, and reimbursement for temporary housing.

To apply for FEMA assistance, you can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages.



