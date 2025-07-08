Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma athletic director, announces retirement: Top candidates remark on his tenure with Sooners

The top candidates slotted to replace Castiglione have released statements on his tenure with the Sooners and his impact on college football as a whole.

By: Drake Johnson

Oklahoma's longtime Director of Athletics, Joe Castiglione, has announced plans to step down from his position, effective June 2028.

Three of the top candidates initially slotted as the top replacement for the position, Zac Selmon at Mississippi State, Michael Alford at Florida State, and Kirby Hocutt at Texas Tech, all have ties to the University of Oklahoma. The trio shared the following statements about Joe Castiglione following the official press conference on Tuesday.

>>> Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione to retire in 2028

Zac Selmon, Mississippi State Director of Athletics

Mississippi State University athletic director Zac Selmon, speaks about hiring Jeff Lebby as the new football coach at a news conference following Lebby's introduction in the Starkville, Miss., campus, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

“Joe C. is a titan in our industry and has had a significant impact on my life.

Joe’s influence is found deep within the roots of intercollegiate athletics. Joe will always be the gold-standard model for an athletics director and it’s no surprise that even this announcement is well thought out and designed to leave the program on the best possible footing for the future. The amount of time Joe has invested in the lives of student-athletes, coaches, and administrators over his career is remarkable. There are so many Joe C. stories that can be told throughout our industry, many of them around Joe seeing something in us and helping us in our journey, most of the time when no one else was watching. That’s who Joe is. I am forever grateful for Joe taking a chance on a young box salesman years ago and providing me a door into college athletics.

After a historic tenure, dozens of championships, and countless honors, Joe certainly deserves the opportunity to spend more time with Ms. Kristen and his family. My family and I will join the many to celebrate Joe C.'s career. Joe and I share a love for simpler things in life and often joke about what a freshly brewed cup of coffee can do for the soul. This morning, I toast my coffee to you, Joe C.”

READ MORE: How Joe Castiglione is the architect of Oklahoma's athletic renaissance

Michael Alford, Vice President and Director of Athletics at Florida State University

Florida State athletics director Michael Alford watches from the sideline before an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

“Working for Joe at Oklahoma was not only a professional blessing, it was a master class in leadership. I was able to see how a true servant leader sets a standard for an organization. Joe is a giant in our profession. There aren’t many. He’s iconic. He’s earned unsurpassed respect as much through his leadership style - always putting the person first - while providing OU with stability and consistent excellence. No one’s done it better.”

SEE ALSO: Sports Director Toby Rowland shares key takeaways from Joe Castiglione's announced retirement

Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics at Texas Tech University

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt walks down the tunnel before an NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and Baylor Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Joe (Castiglione) has been one of most influential men in my professional journey. As his very first hire at OU, there were many emotions when I read about his retirement thinking back to those first years. He and I talked tonight and shared many laughs and memories. I have so much admiration and respect for all he has accomplished at Oklahoma.

DON'T MISS: Bob Stoops praises outgoing Sooner athletic director's years of service: 'A man of integrity'

Watch the full press conference for Joe Castiglione's retirement below:

SCROLL FOR MORE JOE CASTIGLIONE RETIREMENT CONTENT