'A man of integrity:' Bob Stoops praises outgoing Sooner athletic director years of service

Former OU head football coach Bob Stoops praises Athletic Director Bob Castiglione following the official announcement of his retirement on Tuesday.

By: Christian Hans

With the upcoming retirement of University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione officially announced, the university is looking back on his nearly 30-year tenure and planning for the future.

Prominent university figures spoke at the official announcement ceremony, held Tuesday, including OU President Joseph Harroz.

Several other high-profile members of the Sooners community were also in attendance, including former head football coach Bob Stoops, who praised the outgoing athletic director for his dedication to the university.

"The landscape of the world keeps changing, but we're so appreciative of Joe Castiglione and the job he did," Stoops said. "Working with him all those years, for 18 years, couldn't have been better. He and his whole staff were a big part of our success."

Stoops also said personally that he appreciates the character of Castiglione.

"I just appreciate him as a man of integrity, character and he was a joy to work with," Stoops said. "What Joe did is spread the wealth to all these head coaches and assistant coaches. He sure was a major factor in us having the success we had with the football program and getting it turned around there in 1999 and 2000."

As for the future of OU Athletics, Stoops says he has no doubt the university will make the right decision in selecting Castiglione's replacement.

"There's a lot of quality people," Stoops said. "Intelligent, quality people out there that can do a job," Stoops said. "I'm sure we'll find the right guy or woman."