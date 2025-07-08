Amazon Prime Day: Oklahoma businesses you can support online

Prime Day officially begins July 8 and runs through July 11—standing as the perfect time for online shoppers to support Oklahoma-based brands while snagging Prime-exclusive deals.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Prime Day officially begins July 8 and runs through July 11—standing as the perfect time for online shoppers to support Oklahoma-based brands while snagging Prime-exclusive deals.

More than 60% of sales on Amazon come from independent sellers—mostly small and medium-sized businesses—according to Amazon Selling Partners. In 2024, Oklahoma-based independent sellers moved over 9 million items, averaging more than $140,000 in annual sales per seller.

Here are five Oklahoma-sourced companies with official Amazon Prime Day deals that you can shop now:

Simple Modern (Oklahoma City)

Ride the insulated drinkware trend by choosing from their licensed tumblers, water bottles and travel mugs—all available in their official Amazon store.

Nonni’s Foods (Tulsa)

Headquartered in Tulsa, Nonni’s delivers biscotti and cookies nationwide. Their Amazon storefront includes popular flavors like Triple Chocolate and Limone—perfect Prime Day snack picks.

KiZE Bars (Oklahoma City)

KiZE Bars are wholesome, protein-rich snack bars made right in Oklahoma City. Each bar features clean ingredients like nuts, oats and honey, with no artificial preservatives. The company reinvests a portion of proceeds into feeding and educating people in need through their community programs.

Carlisle FoodService Products – Commercial Kitchen Essentials from Oklahoma City

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Carlisle FoodService Products manufactures professional-grade kitchenware used by restaurants, caterers and home chefs alike. From stainless steel mixing bowls and food pans to storage containers and serving tools, their products are known for durability and quality—and many are available directly on Amazon.

Oklahoma Joe’s – Charcoal Grills & Accessories

Oklahoma Joe’s has roots in Stillwater, OK, and is known for its rugged, high-quality charcoal grills and smokers. Their Oklahoma Joe’s Canyon™ Charcoal Combination Grill is a Prime day eligible pick—perfect for backyard BBQ setups.

Shop Handmade Oklahoma Products on Amazon

Discover a curated selection of truly handmade goods crafted by artisans across Oklahoma. From natural soaps and candles to wood décor, jewelry, and specialty foods, these items are produced in small batches and shipped directly by local makers. The Amazon Handmade storefront highlights Oklahoma-based sellers creating one-of-a-kind products you won’t find in big-box stores.

Explore the full collection here:

Amazon Handmade – Oklahoma Sellers

Other Oklahoma Businesses on Amazon:

Cookshack (Ponca City)

From backyard sheet-metal smokers to today’s electric and wooden pellet smokers, Cookshack offers grilling excellence—all available now through Amazon.

Head Country BBQ (Ponca City)

Born in a WWII battleship galley, Head Country crafts BBQ sauces, marinades, and seasonings in Ponca City. Their full range is available now on Amazon.

Shawnee Mills Company (Shawnee)

Founded in 1906, Shawnee Mills produces pancake mixes, cornmeal and flour in Oklahoma. Their Amazon listings offer these delicious, locally milled products for your kitchen.

Okie Heart Studio – Personalized Custom Cake Topper

Create a memorable celebration with this handcrafted acrylic cake topper made in Oklahoma City by Okie Heart Studio. Choose from glitter, metallic, or matte finishes in a variety of designs—like age milestones, wedding motifs, or “Baby’s First” themes. Each topper is made to order, typically ships via Prime, and earns excellent feedback (4.5‑star average) for its quality and personalization options.

Jessie Raye’s Jewelry – Handmade Miniature Food & Whimsical Charms

Based in Oklahoma, Jessie Raye’s Jewelry creates playful, handcrafted accessories inspired by everyday delights—think tiny pickle jars, donuts, and other miniature foods. Each piece is sculpted from polymer clay with sterling silver or stainless steel findings, offering a unique, conversation-starting gift or personal keepsake.

ChicWick Candles – Hand-Poured Soy & Novelty Car Scent Candles from Oklahoma

Based in Oklahoma, ChicWick Candles offers a variety of handcrafted soy-blend candles and unique novelty car-scented wax melts. Made in small batches, these candles are eco-conscious, with high-quality, clean-burning soy blend wax. The store includes wacky designs like Oklahoma-shaped car fresheners, and classic jar candles—all Prime-eligible and perfect for local gift-giving.

Naked Wood Works – Custom Handmade Wood & Glass Gifts from Oklahoma

Based in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Naked Wood Works is a family-owned small business that handcrafts personalized wooden and glass gifts—from laser-etched cutting boards and coasters to stemless wine glasses—right in their local shop. Their Amazon and Etsy storefronts feature high-quality, made-in-Oklahoma products with customizable engraving, perfect for weddings, anniversaries, corporate gifts, and more. Every piece is made, sanded, and finished by hand using locally sourced wood

Timberline Traders – Native American & Route 66-Inspired Handmade Jewelry from Chandler, OK

Located in Chandler, Oklahoma, Timberline Traders showcases authentic small-batch Native American craftsmanship alongside Route 66–inspired wood art and home décor. As a family-run shop operating for over 24 years, they partner with indigenous artists to preserve cultural heritage—offering items like genuine turquoise-and-coral rings, Navajo pearl necklaces, wind drums, and carved wooden pieces. Based in rural Oklahoma, each piece is handcrafted with care and shipped via Amazon.

Nordic Pure Furnace & Air Filters – Made in Oklahoma

Nordic Pure air and furnace filters are proudly manufactured in Oklahoma, USA. These high-quality pleated filters offer MERV 7–14 ratings for superior dust, pollen, and odor control. Sold and shipped by Amazon with Prime eligibility, customers praise them for their sturdy construction and easy installation in HVAC systems

M-D Building Products – Weatherstripping & Flooring Made in Oklahoma City

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, M-D Building Products manufactures weatherstripping, thresholds, and floor trim used in homes and businesses across America. Their durable aluminum, rubber, and vinyl products are sold on Amazon in categories like doors, windows, and flooring accessories, often Prime-eligible and “Ships from Amazon.”