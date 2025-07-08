Man arrested after 3-year-old shot, killed in NW OKC

One person is in custody after a shooting leaves an OKC 3-year-old dead.

By: Christian Hans

One person has been taken into custody after a shooting on Sunday left a 3-year-old dead in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a hospital in the area just after noon on Sunday.

After arriving at the hospital, police say investigators found a three-year-old gunshot victim who was taken into surgery but later died.

OCPD says investigators later learned the shooting occurred at an apartment complex near Stratford Drive and Northwest 122nd Street.

Once investigators arrived on the scene, OCPD says the department learned the firearm belonged to 22-year-old Anthony Grizzard Jr. The gun was left out in the open in the bedroom of the apartment.

OCPD says the child was able to get hold of the weapon when it went off, striking them.

Investigators say Grizzard fled the scene but was taken into custody on Monday on a second-degree murder complaint and a complaint of felony firearm possession.

Grizzard has been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center