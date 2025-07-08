Statue to honor 'I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas' singer Gayla Peevey at OKC Zoo

Oklahoma City Zoo will unveil a new statue honoring Gayla Peavey, the local singer behind "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," and Matilda the hippo.

By: Graham Dowers

The Christmas song became a national sensation in 1953 when 10-year-old Peevey recorded it. The public raised enough money to buy a real hippopotamus, Matilda, which was then donated to the Oklahoma City Zoo. Matilda lived at the zoo for nearly 50 years.

Now, both will be honored with a statue on zoo grounds, commemorating their place in Oklahoma history and holiday tradition.

Peevey, now 80, will attend Thursday's unveiling ceremony.