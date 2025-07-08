Statue to honor 'I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas' singer Gayla Peevey at OKC Zoo

Tuesday, July 8th 2025, 10:07 am
This Thursday, the zoo will unveil a statue commemorating Gayla Peevey, the Oklahoma City native who sang "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" 70 years ago, along with the real-life hippo she received -- Matilda.
The Christmas song became a national sensation in 1953 when 10-year-old Peevey recorded it. The public raised enough money to buy a real hippopotamus, Matilda, which was then donated to the Oklahoma City Zoo. Matilda lived at the zoo for nearly 50 years.
Now, both will be honored with a statue on zoo grounds, commemorating their place in Oklahoma history and holiday tradition.
Peevey, now 80, will attend Thursday's unveiling ceremony.
