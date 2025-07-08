Oklahoma AG adds convicted sex offender to 10 Most Wanted List

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has added convicted sex offender Anthony Michael Lennon to the state’s 10 Most Wanted list, offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to his arrest on new child pornography charges.

By: Anna Denison

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the addition of Anthony Michael Lennon to his office’s 10 Most Wanted list, saying the convicted sex offender has “evaded justice for far too long.”

Lennon, 44, is wanted on eight counts of possession of child pornography related to a 2012 investigation by the Moore Police Department, according to a press release.

A search of his home uncovered chat logs, a desktop computer, and stacks of compact discs containing images of children and infants being sexually assaulted, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The office said Lennon, who also uses the alias Khay Prower, was previously convicted in 2008 in Cleveland County on five counts of aggravated possession of child pornography stemming from a Norman police case.

In that instance, a friend using Lennon’s computer discovered about 50 gigabytes of graphic child sexual abuse material. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but had been released under supervision at the time of the 2012 arrest.

“We are committed to protecting Oklahoma’s children from predators like Lennon,” Drummond said in a statement. “This fugitive has evaded justice for far too long, and we will not rest until he is brought back into custody.”

The AG’s Office is working alongside the Moore Police Department to locate Lennon, who is considered dangerous. A reward of up to $4,000 is being offered for information that leads directly to his arrest.

The Attorney General’s 10 Most Wanted program launched in September 2024 and has helped apprehend 13 fugitives wanted for violent crimes, including murder, rape, and drug trafficking.

To learn more or submit tips, visit the Attorney General’s 10 Most Wanted page.

