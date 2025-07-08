OKC Utilities doubles funding for water line replacement efforts

Oklahoma City Utilities is doubling water line replacement funding to $20 million this fiscal year, with plans to increase funding to $30 million by 2027.

By: Christian Hans

-

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department has announced a doubling of its capital funding for water line replacements.

Beginning this fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2026, what was $10 million annually allotted for replacing city water lines, has been increased to $20 million.

Additionally, the city department says plans are already in place to increase the investment further to $30 million in FY 2027.

“Our crews work hard every day to restore service quickly and safely, but we also recognize the need for long-term solutions,” OKC Utilities Director Chris Browning said. “That’s why we’re investing more than ever in replacing the necessary infrastructure. These improvements won’t happen overnight, but they are part of a sustained effort to strengthen our system, reduce future breaks, and better serve the people of central Oklahoma for decades to come.”

With the increased funding, the department says it will accelerate replacement efforts in areas most affected by recurring breaks and aging infrastructure.

Replacement projects are scheduled based on data that considers the number of past breaks, pipe material and age, and other risk factors.

In a typical year, the Oklahoma City Utilities Department says it anticipates 600 to 800 emergency water main breaks across its roughly 4,300-mile network of water lines. In fiscal year (FY) 2023, there were 591 emergency breaks repaired, and 621 in FY 2024. At the end of FY 2025, which closed on June 30, there were a total of 1,101.

The department said several factors contributed to this recent increase in breaks:

Pipe age: Most of the breaks occur in older parts of the system, especially pipes installed in the 1970s or earlier. Material corrosion: Before the 1990s, Oklahoma City primarily used ductile iron pipe. While strong at the time of installation, ductile iron is susceptible to corrosion from Oklahoma’s highly corrosive soil within certain areas of the city, which causes the pipe material to deteriorate more rapidly than in other parts of the city. Since the early 1990s, the City has transitioned to using corrosion-resistant materials such as PVC for water lines 16 inches and below. These small-diameter lines carry water from larger mains to homes and businesses and are often the most directly impacted when service disruptions occur. Environmental stress: Much of Central Oklahoma, including the OKC area, has expansive clay soil that swells when wet and shrinks when dry. This constant ground movement puts stress on buried pipes, especially older ones, increasing the likelihood of breaks. In combination with temperature swings and corrosive soil conditions, this creates a harsh environment for aging infrastructure.

“We’ve heard questions about whether high water pressure is causing the increase in line breaks, but our data doesn’t support that,” Utilities Director Chris Browning said. “In fact, average discharge pressure at our Hefner Water Treatment Plant— which serves the area of OKC with the most breaks —has gone down over time and currently runs around 88 psi. That’s well within regulatory standards and much lower than pressure levels at our Draper plant, which averages between 118 and 128 psi.”

In the meantime, Browning says the department will continue to monitor and assess break trends citywide, prioritizing replacements where the infrastructure is weakest.

Additionally, the department said it will maintain service and safety standards by repairing and installing water lines using corrosion-resistant materials, and ensuring that water pressure operates within the required and appropriate ranges

The department’s increased investment is built into its financial plan and won’t directly affect customer bills. Browning says the current rate structure is designed to support infrastructure renewal while helping avoid sudden spikes in rates as work ramps up.

“We understand how important water service is to everyday life, which is why we’re being transparent about the causes and intentional with our investments,” Browning said. “We’re taking a data-driven, citywide approach to ensure that every dollar goes toward building a stronger, more reliable system that serves both today’s needs and tomorrow’s growth.”