OKC Utilities doubles funding for water line replacement efforts

Tuesday, July 8th 2025, 9:41 am
The Oklahoma City Utilities Department has announced a doubling of its capital funding for water line replacements.
Beginning this fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2026, what was $10 million annually allotted for replacing city water lines, has been increased to $20 million.
Additionally, the city department says plans are already in place to increase the investment further to $30 million in FY 2027.
“Our crews work hard every day to restore service quickly and safely, but we also recognize the need for long-term solutions,” OKC Utilities Director Chris Browning said. “That’s why we’re investing more than ever in replacing the necessary infrastructure. These improvements won’t happen overnight, but they are part of a sustained effort to strengthen our system, reduce future breaks, and better serve the people of central Oklahoma for decades to come.”
With the increased funding, the department says it will accelerate replacement efforts in areas most affected by recurring breaks and aging infrastructure.
Replacement projects are scheduled based on data that considers the number of past breaks, pipe material and age, and other risk factors.
In a typical year, the Oklahoma City Utilities Department says it anticipates 600 to 800 emergency water main breaks across its roughly 4,300-mile network of water lines. In fiscal year (FY) 2023, there were 591 emergency breaks repaired, and 621 in FY 2024. At the end of FY 2025, which closed on June 30, there were a total of 1,101.
The department said several factors contributed to this recent increase in breaks:
“We’ve heard questions about whether high water pressure is causing the increase in line breaks, but our data doesn’t support that,” Utilities Director Chris Browning said. “In fact, average discharge pressure at our Hefner Water Treatment Plant— which serves the area of OKC with the most breaks —has gone down over time and currently runs around 88 psi. That’s well within regulatory standards and much lower than pressure levels at our Draper plant, which averages between 118 and 128 psi.”
In the meantime, Browning says the department will continue to monitor and assess break trends citywide, prioritizing replacements where the infrastructure is weakest.
Additionally, the department said it will maintain service and safety standards by repairing and installing water lines using corrosion-resistant materials, and ensuring that water pressure operates within the required and appropriate ranges
The department’s increased investment is built into its financial plan and won’t directly affect customer bills. Browning says the current rate structure is designed to support infrastructure renewal while helping avoid sudden spikes in rates as work ramps up.
“We understand how important water service is to everyday life, which is why we’re being transparent about the causes and intentional with our investments,” Browning said. “We’re taking a data-driven, citywide approach to ensure that every dollar goes toward building a stronger, more reliable system that serves both today’s needs and tomorrow’s growth.”
