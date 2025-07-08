Planned water outage scheduled Wednesday for parts of Enid

Tuesday, July 8th 2025, 9:40 am
Residents in a section of north Enid should prepare for a temporary water outage on Wednesday, July 9, as city crews complete a waterline connection project.
The scheduled outage will affect water service from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas:
City officials say the work is necessary to tie a new waterline into the existing system and is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements in the area.
Anyone with questions about the planned work is encouraged to contact the City of Enid Engineering Department at 580-616-7226.
