Planned water outage scheduled Wednesday for parts of Enid

Enid officials have announced a planned water outage on July 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8th 2025, 9:40 am

By: Graham Dowers


ENID, Okla. -

Residents in a section of north Enid should prepare for a temporary water outage on Wednesday, July 9, as city crews complete a waterline connection project.

The scheduled outage will affect water service from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas:

  1. N. Grand Avenue from E. Cottonwood Avenue to E. Olive Avenue
  2. E. Hickory Avenue from N. Grand Avenue to N. 4th Street

City officials say the work is necessary to tie a new waterline into the existing system and is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements in the area.

Anyone with questions about the planned work is encouraged to contact the City of Enid Engineering Department at 580-616-7226.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

