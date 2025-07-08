National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum offers free summer reading program

Every Tuesday in July, the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City welcomes kids to learn about the West in fun ways.

By: Addie Crawford

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum is saddling up for Reading Rodeo, a free educational program for children held once a week.

The museum's free educational program is held every Tuesday, and the Coca-Cola Southwest beverages Porch visited the museum to learn more.

Each week, Cookie the Chuckwagon Cook reads a special book about the West, and kids can learn about inspiring characters from each story Cookie reads.

Museum School Relations and Curatorial Education Coordinator Pam Merrill says visitors can join Cookie on Trail Rides through the galleries and take home a special memory to enjoy after the visit.

"This is the first summer that we're doing it," Merrill said. "It's a weekly storytime with a western theme."

Book Schedule

July 8: Coyote Trickster

July 15: Bill Pickett

July 22: Sacagawea

July 29: Shooting For The Moon

Where to Find It

Every Tuesday in July from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum at 1700 NE 63rd Street.

Locations for each week's Reading Rodeo will be provided at the front desk, and admission is free.