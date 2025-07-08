How a Moore man’s experience with a natural disaster drives him to help Texas flood victims

Local business, South Side Sleds in Moore, Oklahoma, spearheads disaster relief for Texas flood victims. Drop-off for donations is open weekdays. Every bit counts.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

Oklahomans are helping those in Texas even if they can't be there for recovery efforts. Organizations and businesses are doing what they can to support their neighbors.

The owner of South Side Sleds, Shawn Folmar, believes in the Oklahoma Standard. He understands the pain of natural disasters because he’s lived it himself.

“Even the smallest amount of empathy or generosity can make a huge impact on somebody’s life,” Folmar said.

At Moore’s South Side Sleds, several mechanics have a handle on plenty of repairs.

“We celebrated ten years last November,” Folmar said. “We specialize in pre-'80s hot rods and customs and Harley-based V-twin motorcycles.”

Folmar said they shifted their attention toward Texas.

“It’s really sad,” Folmar said. “It’s tragic.”

During the Fourth of July weekend, catastrophic flash floods cut through Texas. Flooding has killed more than 100 people. Oklahoma Task Force 1 is helping search for the many others who are still missing.

“We’ve been assisting the local communities with victim searches,” said Battalion Chief Derak Stewart, leader of OK-TF1. “We’re here and ready to serve local communities.”

Folmar said his friends decided to gather supplies.

“My friend Amanda said, ‘Hey, can I get some help spreading the word?’” Folmar said. “Oklahoma’s no stranger to tragedy.”

Folmar is also familiar with natural disasters. He survived the 2013 Moore tornado, and he hasn't forgotten that time. Those memories drive him.

“The devastation that ensued after that was just mind-blowing," Folmar said. “I was one of those people that needed help from the community, and I got it. Being able to, what I feel like, is returning the favor has been amazing to me.”

People who helped Folmar rebuild his life were the first to step up again.

“Long-time family friends. some of the most generous, awesome people on the planet; they were the first to drop off water, food donations,” Folmar said.

Folmar said just a bottle of water or a snack shows people they have support.

“It doesn’t have to be something huge,” Folmar said. “Every little bit helps.”

Single acts of kindness can repair the damage and put a community back together.

“You can make an impact,” Folmar said. “Show them what the Oklahoma standard is all about.”

People can drop off donations at South Side Sleds at 2229 North Moore Avenue, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SUPPLIES NEEDED: