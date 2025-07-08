OKC police searching for suspect accused of assault with a hatchet

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a loss prevention officer with a hatchet on Monday evening.

Monday, July 7th 2025, 10:44 pm

By: Katie Alexander


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a loss prevention officer with a hatchet on Monday evening.

OCPD says the loss prevention officer was being followed by a man in a Lowe's at 100 W I-240 Service Road.

Police say that when the officer went to make contact, the suspect grabbed a hatchet off the shelf and hit the officer twice in the head.

The officer was taken to OU Health by EMSA, and police say he is expected to be okay.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and officers are actively searching for him.
Katie Alexander
Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander joined News On 6 in August 2023 as a Web Content Producer. A multi-generation Oklahoman, Katie graduated from the University of Tulsa in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in Media Studies.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 7th, 2025

June 22nd, 2025

June 15th, 2025

June 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 8th, 2025

July 8th, 2025

July 8th, 2025

July 8th, 2025