OKC police searching for suspect accused of assault with a hatchet

By: Katie Alexander

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a loss prevention officer with a hatchet on Monday evening.

OCPD says the loss prevention officer was being followed by a man in a Lowe's at 100 W I-240 Service Road.

Police say that when the officer went to make contact, the suspect grabbed a hatchet off the shelf and hit the officer twice in the head.

The officer was taken to OU Health by EMSA, and police say he is expected to be okay.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and officers are actively searching for him.