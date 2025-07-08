How Oklahomans can donate to Texas flooding relief

Oklahomans can donate to several different organizations to support flooding relief and recovery efforts in Texas.

By: Brandon Coons

-

There are several organizations Oklahomans can donate to for Texas flooding relief.

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund is accepting monetary donations to support relief and rebuilding efforts from the flooding.

Funds will be directed to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance, according to The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. Grants from the Fund will support nonprofit organizations, first responder agencies, and local governments actively involved in response, relief, and recovery efforts.

Faith-based, nonprofit disaster and humanitarian relief organization Mercy Chefs is providing free hot meals to families, first responders, and volunteers impacted by the flooding. They're also accepting donations to support their meal operations online.

The American Red Cross is also accepting online donations, and The Salvation Army Kerrville is accepting online donations to help those impacted by the flooding.

Also, Truck Yard and Second Rodeo Brewing announced they will donate all profits from sales on Wednesday, July 9, to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Other places to donate:

Oaks Church

The church, located at 122 Valley View in Kerrville, is accepting donations at the church, but for those who aren't local, you can donate online.

TEXSAR

The Austin-based nonprofit specializing in emergency response has deployed swiftwater rescue teams, boats, drones and search dogs to aid in the search for the missing. The group is aiming to raise $100,000 to sustain its efforts. Donations can be made online for those who are not local.

Texans on Mission

The North Texas-based group is accepting financial donations as they travel to Central Texas.

Salvation Army Kerrville

The Salvation Army in Kerrville is accepting online donations to help those impacted by the floods.

Good Shepherd Episcopal School

The Dallas school is sending its disaster relief team to Hunt on Monday. They will serve hot meals to first responders, those impacted and volunteers. You can donate via check and online.

International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps is providing health facilities in Kerrville and the surrounding areas with medical supplies that will help these facilities remain operational and ensure that patients receive lifesaving services, and stands ready to send medical and mental health volunteers if requested. You can donate to the cause online.

Walmart, Sam's Club, Salvation Army

Walmart, along with Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation, is committing up to $500,000 in grants and in-kind donations to support relief efforts in the region. This includes up to a $250,000 match of customer and member donations, that can be made online or in-stores and clubs in Texas, through the Walmart and Salvation Army match campaign.

Airbnb

Airbnb.org, a nonprofit founded by Airbnb to provide emergency housing in times of crisis, is providing free emergency housing to people impacted by flooding in Central Texas. You can sign up to host or donate at online with 100% of donations going toward funding emergency stays.

Uvalde Foundation for Kids

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is accepting donations online as well as supplies for flood victims. Here's where you can drop off items. If interested in volunteering for search efforts or general relief assistance, email the foundation here or call (254)499-8027.

United Family

The United Family, which includes United Supermarkets, Albertsons Market, Market Street, and Amigos, is launching a donate-at-the-register campaign for Central Texas Flood Relief. All proceeds from the campaign will go to support relief efforts by the San Angelo Area Foundation and Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, the "Kerr County Flood Relief Fund." Shoppers can add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at check-out to donate or donate online via PayPal.

Good360

Virginia-based Good360's disaster response team is on the ground in Texas and is accepting donations for flood victims. You can donate online. All donations go towards purchasing cleanup kits, bottled water and hygiene supplies, diapers, wipes, fans, clothing for victims and more.

RELATED: