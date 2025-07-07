Truck Yard, Second Rodeo Brewing to donate all profits to Kerr County flood relief

Truck Yard and Second Rodeo Brewing will donate 100% of profits from all locations on July 9 to support Kerr County flood relief efforts through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

Monday, July 7th 2025, 5:28 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

In response to the deadly flooding in Texas Hill Country, Truck Yard and Second Rodeo Brewing announced they will donate all profits from sales on Wednesday, July 9, to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

The relief fund is managed by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a 501(c)(3) public charity that serves as a conduit for directing donations to trusted organizations aiding in rescue, relief, and recovery efforts following the recent Guadalupe River flooding.

The flood has claimed dozens of lives and displaced many families across the region. Funds raised will be directed to vetted organizations focused on immediate assistance and long-term recovery in affected areas of Kerr County.

For those who would like to donate directly, contributions can be made online at this website.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 7th, 2025

July 7th, 2025

June 25th, 2025

June 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 8th, 2025

July 8th, 2025

July 8th, 2025

July 8th, 2025