Thunder open with NBA-best 62.5 win total, highest since 2018

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder enter the 2025-26 season with a league-high projected win total of 62.5—the highest in the NBA since the 2018-19 Warriors.

By: News On 6

With the 2025 NBA Draft complete and free agency underway, DraftKings released early win totals and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder stand alone at the top.

OKC opened with a projected win total of 62.5, the highest since the 2018-19 Warriors (67.5), highlighting the significant gap between the Thunder and the rest of the league. Historically, teams with win totals of 60 or more have gone under 8 out of 11 times since 1993-94.

Last season the Thunder opened with a projected 55.5 win total according to DraftKings, only the Celtics had a higher number with 58.5. The Thunder went on to win 68 games in the regular season, before winning the NBA Championship. Boston would finish with 61.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the East at 55.5, followed by the Houston Rockets (54.5) and Denver Nuggets (53.5). The Thunder's mark is eight wins higher than any other Western Conference team. The New York Knicks opened at 52.5, one win lower than last season but still their second-highest total since 1997-98.