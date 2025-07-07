Tribal Sovereignty Institute unveiled at OCU law school

Oklahoma City University is presenting a unique opportunity for attorneys and law students to learn more about tribal government and law.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Oklahoma City has a unique opportunity for attorneys and law students to learn more about tribal government and law. Oklahoma City University's School of Law officially launched the Tribal Sovereignty Institute with a newly hired director at the helm.

University leaders announced a national search for an Executive Director last year, but they did not have to go far to find a local attorney and a tribal member to lead the Tribal Sovereignty Institute.

A local university with an already high population of Indigenous students.

“One out of every 10 is a tribal member,” said David Holt, Oklahoma City University School of Law Dean.

Oklahoma City University's School of Law is on track to draw even more tribal citizens.

“We’re going to create new classes and programs at the law school where students can get to know more Indian law and tribal law and become more involved,” said Emily Eleftherakis, OCU Tribal Sovereignty Institute Executive Director.

Emily Eleftherakis is a member of two tribes, a private practice attorney, adjunct professor of OCU's American Indian Wills Clinic, and has added a new title of Executive Director of the law school's Tribal Sovereignty Institute -- a concept that was started several years ago by the Dean of Law and Oklahoma City's Mayor Holt.

“We have long felt an obligation to step into that role,” said Holt. “Be heavily engaged with tribal communities and heavily engaged in the legal questions around tribal sovereignty.”

The Institute will educate future and current attorneys on how the McGirt ruling impacts criminal prosecution in Indian Country, as well as tribal compacts and treaties, including current issues causing conflict among state leaders.

“A lot of the friction is just a misunderstanding perhaps and I think education is going to be one of the ways we can help build relationships, build bridges,” said Eleftherakis.

Eleftherakis said the Institute is a work in progress and one she is proud to lead.

“We would love to have more outreach into tribal communities,” said Eleftherakis. “Really provide on the ground services.”

Eleftherakis will also act as a full-time professor teaching tribal sovereignty classes.

OCU Law hosts the annual Sovereignty Symposium drawing hundreds of attendees and the American Indian Wills clinic.



