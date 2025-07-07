Chronic heel pain from plantar fasciitis: causes, treatments, and long-term relief options

Living with persistent heel pain? Learn about plantar fasciitis symptoms, coping strategies, and the importance of preventive care.

By: Graham Dowers

Plantar fasciitis, a common and often persistent foot condition, can cause daily heel pain that significantly impacts quality of life. The condition is characterized by the inflammation of the plantar fascia, which is a thick band of tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot.

The condition typically leads to sharp discomfort near the heel, especially during the first steps in the morning or after long periods of standing.

Doctors say the pain may intensify during physical activities such as walking, running, or extended standing. When left untreated, the condition can become chronic and require more extensive medical intervention.

Initial strategies for managing plantar fasciitis include rest, ice therapy, stretching exercises, and the use of over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications. These steps aim to reduce inflammation and restore mobility.

If symptoms persist, physical therapy and custom orthotic inserts are commonly recommended. Corticosteroid injections may also offer temporary relief for more stubborn cases.

Patients may explore more aggressive treatments such as shockwave therapy or even surgery.

Doctors emphasize the importance of maintaining a healthy weight and wearing well-supported footwear to prevent recurrence. Consistent stretching of the foot and calf muscles can also help manage symptoms and avoid future flare-ups.