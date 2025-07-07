Brent Venables named to 2025 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables named to The Dodd Trophy 2025 preseason watch list. The prestigious award recognizes college football coaches demonstrating scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. have released the preseason watch list for the 2025 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank, and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is among the 26 coaches recognized across the country.

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, The Dodd Trophy is widely regarded as college football’s most prestigious coaching award. It honors a head coach who achieves success on the field while also upholding the core values of scholarship, leadership, and integrity, principles long associated with legendary coach Bobby Dodd. The award is managed by Peach Bowl, Inc. and presented by PNC Bank.

Brent Vebables

Venables qualifies for the award for the first time after completing two full seasons at Oklahoma. In his second year, the Sooners rebounded from a 6-7 debut season to finish the regular season 10-2. Despite a challenging 2024 campaign, Oklahoma is seen as a preseason bounce-back candidate in 2025 and is expected to face one of the most demanding schedules in the nation.

In three seasons at OU, Venables has compiled a 22-17 record. Last June, he signed a six-year contract extension worth $51.6 million, locking him in through the 2029 season with an annual salary of $8.5 million.

Eligibility for the Dodd Trophy requires coaches to be in at least their second year with their current team and to lead a program with an Academic Progress Rate (APR) above the national average of 969. The selection committee also evaluates each program’s Graduation Success Rate, community involvement, and projected success for the upcoming season.

Nominees

The 2025 preseason watch list includes coaches from all Power Four conferences, as well as the AAC, Mountain West, and one independent program. Among the 26 coaches, three are previous Dodd Trophy winners: Dabo Swinney (2011), Brian Kelly (2018), and Marcus Freeman (2024). Four of last season’s finalists also return to the list, including Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Jeff Monken (Army), and 2024 winner Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight coaches on the list, followed by five each from the Big Ten and Big 12, four from the ACC, two from the AAC, and one from the Mountain West.

A midseason watch list will be released in the fall, and the final winner will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.