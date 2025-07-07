Metro nonprofit offering low-cost rides to people with visual impairments seeks help

A nonprofit organization located in the Oklahoma City metro area told News 9 last week that it needs help due to an increased demand for its transportation services.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The organization, Patterson Oklahoma Disabled Transportation Inc., stated that it provides low-cost transportation to the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and those with visual impairments.

Director George Patterson is legally blind, but he saw the need for more reliable transportation services, which is why he created Patterson Transportation.

He created the organization for people like Lisa Griffin, who had a stroke and lost her vision quickly.

"I would say within 2-3 weeks, I went from having vision and being able to drive places to not being able to drive," said Griffin, a client who said she uses Patterson Transportation often.

She quickly had to rely on others like Patterson and his daughter Evelyne, who drives for Patterson Transportation, to get to and from places like work and the grocery store.

“They have been a lifesaver to both me and my boyfriend, and even my daughter who does have vision,” she added.

Patterson started the nonprofit in 2024 to help people like Lisa and Merrick regain their independence.

"The prices are reasonable. They get you to and from work, help you with your doctor's appointments. Anytime you call, they open the schedule for you," said Merrick Cruikshank, a former and future client of Patterson Transportation.

The organization has taken off, which is why Patterson said it is struggling to keep up with the demand.

“I went from three seats to 7 to 8 seats. 'That ought to last a while.' No. We filled the Durango up in a week. That's how desperate people were for good, safe transportation."

Patterson explained.

Clients said the price makes a big difference.

“I was taking Lyft and the first week that I took that, it was equivalent to more than half of my paycheck,” said current client Bill French.

Patterson added, “If they're charging $20, our normal ride starts at $10.”

To learn more about Patterson Transportation, click here.

The organization said it needs a larger van and more drivers. If you’d like to help, you can reach out to the organization on Facebook or donate by clicking here.