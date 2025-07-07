Vandal disables power to lifesaving News 9 weather radar

Surveillance captures vandal sabotaging News 9's NextGen Live weather radar in Northeast OKC—full story and how services have been restored.

By: Nathan Elliott

-

A deliberate act of vandalism temporarily knocked News 9’s lifesaving weather radar offline Sunday night — and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect arriving at the radar site in Northeast Oklahoma City at 9:34 PM. He climbed the fence and, within minutes, disabled a key power disconnect, smashed the power meter, and broke into the generator’s transfer switch control panel before destroying it.

He then turned his attention to the site’s security cameras, destroying all of them. But not before one captured a clear look at his face.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

The damage temporarily cut power to News 9's NextGen Live radar, but service has since been fully restored.

Police are now searching for the man seen in the footage. If you recognize him, contact OKC Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.