Mindful Monday: Understanding resilience with OKC's Calm Waters

Resilience means adaptability, optimism, and perseverance. Calm Waters offers support for those facing grief and stress, encouraging open communication, especially with children during tough times.

By: Christian Hans

-

Getting through tough times can be hard, and sometimes it feels as if you are doing it all on your own.

The most important part of getting through those times, though, is resilience.

The News 9 team is speaking with Calm Waters CEO Linda Maisch to learn more about what it means to be resilient.

Q: What is it that helps a person dig deep to say, "I can power through this?"

A: Gov. Stitt recently talked about the Oklahoma Standard. We know a lot about resilience in this state, and unfortunately, right now, in Texas, they are really having to learn about resilience. I'm not going to even say learn, I think there are a couple of things that we look at when we start talking about resilience. What are some of those traits that we see in resilient people? And one of the first things we talk about is adaptability. Life kind of comes at us in different directions, and sometimes we have to be adaptable about what works. It doesn't always work out as we expect it to. Life just sometimes throws us a curveball, and if we can kind of look at life's challenges and adapt, sometimes a journey changes, and how can we change to meet those challenges/

Q: What about your perspective on optimism, if you can find it?

A: That is, in and of itself, really important, and sometimes that optimism is just as basic as "I can get through this." I think sometimes when we are faced with such overwhelming difficulties, the most basic thing we can do is just reassure ourselves that we have the strength to carry on.

Q: You've got to persevere through some of those hard times. Perseverance is a big word, and it doesn't just happen overnight, does it?

A: It doesn't. One of the things I love about [Oklahoma City Thunder] Coach Daigneault is he talks about stacking wins, and that's a key to perseverance. Sometimes those wins don't have to be big, and he's the first one to tell us all that. We hear that a lot, but sometimes that win is "today I got up and I got dressed, and tomorrow I will get up and we'll get dressed again and I'll make my bed." Perseverance is key. Just put one step in one foot in front of the other and take one step at a time.

Q: Do you have resources and support available for anyone who needs help getting through a tough time?

A: We absolutely do, and I think one of the things that Calm Waters has that we really do well is we make sure that those resources are available to anyone who needs them. Our objective is to eliminate barriers between people and the resources they need, whether they are experiencing grief due to death, divorce or some other significant loss. That can come in the form of our free support groups, or that can come in the form of counseling whether that's for children, for individuals, we're going to make sure that you have the resources you need again to become resilient.

Q: How do you help kids who are in those tough situations? What would you advise moms and dads to say?

A: As a mother and a grandparent, these are hard conversations. Unfortunately, children are exposed to all kinds of media, and whether they are young children or sometimes teenagers, they are exposed to social media. The onslaught is constant. I think one of the biggest things we can do is keep the communication flowing; let's talk about these things. Be open to these conversations. When we talk about grief, a lot of times, people don't want to have the conversation, as it makes them uncomfortable. If you go down to our website, we have some wonderful resources that you can access. I would encourage parents to make sure that they're paying attention to their children. If you see some changes in behavior, it's worth a conversation.