TikTok reportedly developing US-only version ahead of sale and 2026 shutdown

Monday, July 7th 2025, 9:52 am
TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is reportedly developing a separate version of the platform for U.S. users in preparation for a possible sale to American investors.
The move comes as the Chinese tech firm faces increasing pressure from the U.S. government and an approaching deadline to divest or face a nationwide ban.
President Trump confirmed in a recent statement that a group of U.S. investors is in talks to purchase the platform and that their identities will be revealed in the coming weeks.
