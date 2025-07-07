Teen killed in overnight shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

Teen killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting; police investigating possible altercation near Heyman Street.

By: Graham Dowers

Police are investigating a homicide after a teenager was shot and killed early Sunday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 1 a.m. near Heyman Street. Officers say that when they arrived, they found 17-year-old Jacob Crawford lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Crawford was taken to OU Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shooting happened during an altercation, though no arrests have been made. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.