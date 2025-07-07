Deadly shooting under investigation at Winstar Casino

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Winstar Casino near the Oklahoma-Texas border early Saturday morning.

By: Graham Dowers

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning at Winstar World Casino in Thackerville near the Oklahoma-Texas border.

According to the Love County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday inside the casino complex. Details about what led up to the incident have not been released, and the victim’s identity has not yet been made public.

Because the casino is located on tribal land, the Chickasaw Nation's Lighthorse Police Department is leading the investigation. No suspect description or motive has been shared at this time.

Officials are urging anyone with information about the case to contact law enforcement. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.