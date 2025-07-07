Woman killed in NE OKC shooting identified

Police have identified a woman killed in a shooting on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

A person who was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting near Northeast 7th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, OCPD says officers found 18-year-old Laililiana Willis lying in a driveway

OCPD says Willis was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests so far, and investigators say it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.