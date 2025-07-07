Woman killed in NE OKC shooting identified

Police have identified a woman killed in a shooting on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Monday, July 7th 2025, 9:02 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A person who was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting near Northeast 7th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Woman shot and killed overnight in NE Oklahoma City

After arriving at the scene, OCPD says officers found 18-year-old Laililiana Willis lying in a driveway

OCPD says Willis was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests so far, and investigators say it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 7th, 2025

April 17th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

June 8th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 7th, 2025

July 7th, 2025

July 7th, 2025

July 7th, 2025