Woman shot in shoulder in NE OKC

One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday in northeast Oklahoma City.

Monday, July 7th 2025, 5:56 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An investigation is ongoing after a woman says she was shot in the shoulder on Sunday in northeast Oklahoma City, police say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a home near Northeast 57th Street and Henny Road to investigate a reported shooting.

After arriving on the scene, a woman told officers she was cleaning dishes inside her home when she heard a popping sound, saw the glass in her window shatter and realized she had been shot.

Police are now working to determine the origin of the shooting.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

