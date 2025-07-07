Woman shot in shoulder in NE OKC

Monday, July 7th 2025, 5:56 am
An investigation is ongoing after a woman says she was shot in the shoulder on Sunday in northeast Oklahoma City, police say.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a home near Northeast 57th Street and Henny Road to investigate a reported shooting.
After arriving on the scene, a woman told officers she was cleaning dishes inside her home when she heard a popping sound, saw the glass in her window shatter and realized she had been shot.
Police are now working to determine the origin of the shooting.
July 7th, 2025
July 7th, 2025
July 7th, 2025
July 7th, 2025
July 7th, 2025