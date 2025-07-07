Woman shot in shoulder in NE OKC

One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday in northeast Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

-

An investigation is ongoing after a woman says she was shot in the shoulder on Sunday in northeast Oklahoma City, police say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a home near Northeast 57th Street and Henny Road to investigate a reported shooting.

After arriving on the scene, a woman told officers she was cleaning dishes inside her home when she heard a popping sound, saw the glass in her window shatter and realized she had been shot.

Police are now working to determine the origin of the shooting.