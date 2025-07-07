Man's body recovered from North Fork River near Luther

The body of a man who disappeared after entering the North Fork River near Luther has been recovered.

Monday, July 7th 2025, 5:41 am

By: Christian Hans


LUTHER, Okla. -

The body of a man who jumped into the North Fork River near Luther and never resurfaced has been recovered, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said a 22-year-old man, who has not been identified, entered the water near Northeast 178th Street and North Peebly Road on Friday but was not seen afterward.

Search efforts to locate the missing man began shortly after, but due to dangerous conditions, the search was suspended before it resumed on Saturday.

The victim was recovered at around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

"An Oklahoma City police drone located the body just downstream," OCPD Sgt.. Rob Robertson said. "Oklahoma City Fire dive team recovered the body."
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

