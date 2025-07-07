Injuries reported in SE OKC crash, eastbound I-40 reopened

A crash involving reported injuries temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of I-40 Sunday night into Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

Monday, July 7th 2025, 4:40 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A crash involving injuries was reported Sunday evening in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Anderson Road.

OHP has not released the details of reported injuries but said the eastbound lanes of I-40 were later reopened at around 1:15 a.m. on Monday.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. It is unknown how many people were involved at this time.
