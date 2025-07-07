Injuries reported in SE OKC crash, eastbound I-40 reopened

Monday, July 7th 2025, 4:40 am
A crash involving injuries was reported Sunday evening in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Anderson Road.
OHP has not released the details of reported injuries but said the eastbound lanes of I-40 were later reopened at around 1:15 a.m. on Monday.
The cause of the crash is not yet known. It is unknown how many people were involved at this time.
July 7th, 2025
July 7th, 2025
July 7th, 2025
July 7th, 2025
July 7th, 2025