Midwest City Police confirm shooting near N. Douglas.

In a statement, Midwest City Police say they have officers and investigators working a shooting in the 1500 block of N. Douglas.

UPDATE: Midwest City Police Statement

The male victim is in stable condition at this time according to officers at the department.

Previous Story:

Officials say the victim is approximately 40 years old, and was found unresponsive and later taken to an area hospital.

Authorities urge the public to avoid the area due to teams working the crime scene, and ask people with any information regarding the cast to please call 911 or their non-emergency line at 405-739-1277