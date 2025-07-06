One dead in rollover crash in Cleveland County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle rollover crash Sunday , according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sunday, July 6th 2025, 5:22 pm

By: Graham Dowers


CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. -

UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol Statement

Deadly crash occurred at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon according to OHP. The driver in the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Slaughterville Fire Department. The driver of the second vehicle was released with no injuries.

After an investigation, the first car failed to stop at their stop sign and was struck by the driver of the second vehicle according to authorities.

Previous Story:

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday near the intersection of Slaughterville Road and 96th Avenue in Cleveland County.

Troopers say the wreck involved a rollover and resulted in a single fatality. No other injuries have been reported at this time, and authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

