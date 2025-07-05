New test helps detect esophageal cancer earlier

A new esophageal cancer test helps patients detect precancerous conditions early and avoid invasive procedures.

By: Graham Dowers

A new, non-invasive test called ESOGuard is giving patients a better chance at surviving one of the deadliest cancers in the country.

More than 22,0000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with esophageal cancer. The disease disproportionately affects men and often goes undetected until it's too late. But a recent breakthrough in early detection may change that.

The five-year survival rate for esophageal cancer remains just 20%, largely because symptoms rarely show up until the cancer is advanced. Now, ESOGuard is offering a much simpler and earlier way to identify patients at risk.

Instead of undergoing a traditional endoscopy, patients swallow a vitamin-sized capsule. Once the capsule reaches the esophagus, a doctor inflates a textured balloon inside the capsule to gently collect cell samples from the esophageal lining. The entire process takes less than five minutes in a doctor's office.

Tulsa jewelry maker Patricio Ferreira was one of those patients. After months of waking up with unexplained phlegm, he agreed to try the test. The results revealed a condition called Barrett's esophagus, which dramatically increases the risk of developing esophageal cancer.

"Really it was easy," Ferreira said. "I'm happy because [the test] discovered something different."

Doctors say this kind of early detection allows for close monitoring and early treatment, which could help save lives.

According to doctors, patients who check yes to three or more risk factors on a screening questionnaire may qualify. Doctors encourage anyone with persistent heartburn or acid reflux to ask their doctor if the test is right for them.