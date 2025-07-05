Moore police have identified young child found alone with dog

Moore police sought the public’s help identifying a non-verbal toddler found alone with a dog.

By: Graham Dowers

UPDATE: The child has been identified by Moore Police.

Old story below:

The Moore Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a young child who was found alone early Saturday morning with a dog near the Curve Apartments.

Officers say the child was discovered around 6:45 a.m. near Southwest 14th Street and Dreessen Drive. He appears to be between 2 and 3 years old, is non-verbal, and was not accompanied by any adult.

Police say the child was with a dog that was closely attached to him. Both the child and the dog were unharmed and are currently safe in police care.

Photos released by Moore police show the child wearing a red dinosaur tank top and a diaper, and the dog, a spotted, short-haired breed, carrying a green plush toy.

Anyone who recognizes the child or has information that may help locate his family is urged to call the Moore Police Department immediately at 405-793-5139.

Image Provided By: Moore Police