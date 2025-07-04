WATCH: President Trump signs 'big, beautiful bill' into law

President Trump signs the "big, beautiful bill" into law. Watch the full ceremony.

By: Christian Hans

On Friday, President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law in a special Fourth of July ceremony at the White House.

The bill, part of Trump's domestic policy, includes sweeping changes to the nation's spending and tax requirements, which will most likely impact thousands of Oklahomans.

Watch the President's speech and the bill signing below:

The bill, passed by the Senate in a 51-50 vote and a 218-214 vote in the House of Representatives, saw universal opposition from the Democratic Party. The tie-breaking vote in the Senate was cast by Vice President JD Vance.

Image Provided By: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Flanked by Republican legislators and members of his Cabinet, Trump signed the multitrillion-dollar legislation outside the White House, and then banged down the gavel that House Speaker Mike Johnson gifted him that was used during the bill’s final passage Thursday.



