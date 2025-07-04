Pet of the Week: Castiel

Our pet of the week is Castiel!

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon

-

Poppy is a 2-year-old dog with lots of charm and great confidence. He weighs 63 pounds, but Castiel is always ready to cozy up on the couch after a good game of fetch or a stroll around the yard

Castiel is a social butterfly with his humans and thrives on companionship, so if you're looking for a loyal shadow who'll follow you from room to room, Castiel is your guy!

Castiel has already learned basic commands such as "sit" and is doing great with housetraining.

While he's still working on kennel training, he's well-mannered in the house and eager to learn with a patient, supportive family.

He needs a cat-free household and can be selective about his dog friends, but he has done well with the dogs he's met in his foster home.

Slow, mindful introductions are always best. Castiel brings joy, laughter, and plenty of affection into every room he enters.

He will be available for adoption today at the OK Humane Adoption Center, 7500 N. Western Ave. You can also view all adoptable pets at okhumane.org.

Foster Highlight: Make a Lasting Impact

Even if you’re not ready to adopt, you can still make a life-changing difference by fostering. A short time in your home can help prepare animals like Poppy for adoption—and give their future families valuable insight into their personalities.

OK Humane’s foster team matches animals with foster homes and provides everything you’ll need—food, pet supplies, medical care, and ongoing support. Foster families provide the love, care, and transportation that help animals thrive.

Whether you’re fostering for a few days or a few weeks, your role is vital. Learn more about becoming a foster at okhumane.org/foster.