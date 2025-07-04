Trump to sign "big, beautiful bill" in July Fourth ceremony at White House

Friday, July 4th 2025, 4:21 pm
WATCH THE SIGNING AND CEREMONY: WATCH LIVE: President Trump signs 'big, beautiful bill' into law
President Trump is bringing pomp and circumstance to his signing of the "big, beautiful bill" on Friday, with an Independence Day ceremony at the White House.
Some Republican members of Congress who voted to pass the legislation are expected to attend, as the president puts his signature on his sweeping domestic policy bill. The final bill hasn't appeased all Republicans, but the president and Congress managed to pass it ahead of their self-imposed July 4 deadline.
SEE ALSO: House passes "big, beautiful bill," sending it to Trump's desk in 218-214 vote
The president watched coverage of the bill's passage from the White House on Thursday. Mr. Trump took a victory lap during a speech in Iowa Thursday night, calling the first five months of his second term "a declaration of independence from a, really, national decline."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the legislation "an encapsulation of all of the policies that the president campaigned on and the American people voted on," and said it's a "victorious day for the American people."
Q&A: Benefits for families with children under the recently passed 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Following days of handwringing and negotiations, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries breaking the record for the longest speech on the House floor, the House passed the legislation Thursday afternoon in a 218-214 vote. Republican Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Thomas Massie voted against the legislation, and no Democrats voted for it. GOP leadership and the White House spoke with Republican holdouts for hours to advance the bill early Thursday morning.
A senior Trump White House official told reporters on a press call Thursday that the president was "deeply" involved in the process of the bill, and through "late-night phone calls," helped move the bill forward in Congress. Vice President Vance was also closely involved, the official said.
July 5th, 2025
July 5th, 2025
July 5th, 2025
July 5th, 2025