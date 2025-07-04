OSDE partners with Today Foundation to improve US history curriculum

Oklahoma State Department of Education announced its partnership with the Today Foundation.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced its partnership with the Today Foundation to improve history and literacy curriculum for Middle and High School Students.

OSDE said the Today Foundation's Amira Learning program introduces Bill Bennett's "Story of America" to middle and high School students.

The program will be an online program, according to the department.

"I could not be prouder that Oklahoma students will have this extraordinary resource so they have fact-based, pro-America education," said State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story referred to OSDE's agreement as being with Amira Learning. The agreement is between OSDE and the Today Foundation, the parent company of Amira Learning. This story has been revised to reflect that change.