Edmond LibertyFest: Local residents take part in Fourth of July celebrations

As Oklahoma celebrates the Fourth of July, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is checking out how Edmond is celebrating with the annual LibertyFest celebration.

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon

With Edmond's annual Fourth of July LibertyFest celebration already underway, residents are heading out to experience the day of fun and festivities.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch travels out to Emdond to see how those at the festival are celebrating Independence Day.

The Porch spoke with one woman at Friday's parade, Kelsey, who said her family comes out year after year.

"I marched in this parade in high school, and so it's just really cool to see the whole community turn out," Kelsey said. It's one of the best parades in the nation. All of us keep coming out year after year."

One of the things Kelsey said motivates her to keep coming to LibertyFest is the strong sense of unity she feels with those around her.

"There's so many different things going on in America, different beliefs and stuff," Kelsey said. "But on the 4th of July, showing up and seeing all these people united in one way, I think it's awesome."

Additionally, Kelsey said the community support from across Edmond adds to the already exciting atmosphere.

"Edmond is just a great place to be," Kelsey said. "I fully believe that, and [with] how committed people are to being here and supporting our local community, it's a blast."

