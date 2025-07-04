3 arrested in Oklahoma sex trafficking investigation

Three people were arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly trafficking a victim through sex websites. The victim was safely recovered and is now receiving assistance, officials said.

By: Christian Hans

Three people have been taken into custody following an investigation into sex trafficking in Oklahoma, police say.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says 47-year-old Leslie Ann Brown from Oklahoma City, 33-year-old Brandi Ann Nicole McDaniels from Muskogee and 49-year-old Anderson Byron Walker from Oklahoma City were all arrested on complaints of human trafficking this week.

OBN says the three were trafficking a victim through the use of commercial sex websites

All three have been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Agents say they were able to safely recover the victim, who is now receiving assistance.