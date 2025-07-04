3 arrested in Oklahoma sex trafficking investigation

Friday, July 4th 2025, 8:08 am
Three people have been taken into custody following an investigation into sex trafficking in Oklahoma, police say.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says 47-year-old Leslie Ann Brown from Oklahoma City, 33-year-old Brandi Ann Nicole McDaniels from Muskogee and 49-year-old Anderson Byron Walker from Oklahoma City were all arrested on complaints of human trafficking this week.
OBN says the three were trafficking a victim through the use of commercial sex websites
All three have been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
Agents say they were able to safely recover the victim, who is now receiving assistance.
