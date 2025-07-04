Joey Chestnut wins 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in triumphant return

Joey Chestnut won the 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York City, taking back his title after missing last year's competition.

By: CBS News

-

Joey Chestnut won the 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York City, taking back his title after missing last year's competition.

Chestnut fell short of the world record with 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. He quickly pulled ahead of the pack, followed by defending champion Patrick Betoletti who came in second with 46.5.

The previous world record, set by Chestnut in 2021, still holds at 76 hot dogs and buns. The crowd of spectators cheered, "Joey, Joey, Joey!" as he walked onto the stage Friday.

For the women's field, reigning champion Miki Sudo earned her 11th win, eating 33 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

A total of 15 men and 13 women competed for the coveted Mustard Yellow Belt and $10,000 cash prize.

Joey Chestnut takes back his belt

Chestnut had been the reigning 16-time champion before he was banned last year because of a partnership with Impossible Foods, a rival company that makes plant-based hot dogs.

With the field wide open, Betoletti earned his first victory with 58 hot dogs and buns. On the women's side, Sudo earned her 10th win and set a new world record.

"Part of me wishes [Bertoletti] was a jerk. It would motivate me harder, but I love him," Chestnut said during Thursday's weigh-in. "But I wanna win. I wanna push for a record, so I kinda feel bad for him. 'Cause I'm gonna drop the hammer, and he's gonna get annihilated."

"It felt great last year. I never thought I'd ever win Nathan's, the contest, but it didn't feel complete without Joey there, so he's back this year and it's better," said Bertoletti.

Women's champ Miki Sudo wins again

Sudo, 39, of Tampa, Florida, has dominated the women's side for years and set the world record with 51 hot dogs and buns in 2024. On Friday, she finished with 18 behind her record.

"The hot dogs were great, the weather's beautiful, the crowd had me going. I'm thinking maybe the buns were more filling than usual," she said. "It's OK, a win's a win, thank you for the support."

She was neck-and-neck with Michelle Lesco and Domenica Dee for the first half of the competition but pulled ahead in the end. Lesco finished second with 22.75 hot dogs and buns, and Dee finished third with 21.5.

Sudo's husband, Nick Wehry, also competed on the men's side.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest rules

The annual Fourth of July tradition dates back to 1916 at Nathan's flagship location at Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island.

Competitors have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can. Utensils and condiments are not allowed, but water is provided and other non-alcoholic beverages are permitted.

Both the hot dog and the bun must be swallowed for it to count, but competitors may break up the hot dogs with their hands or separate them from the buns. They can also dunk the buns in a beverage for a maximum of five seconds.

If a competitor throws up, they are disqualified.